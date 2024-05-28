Colorado Springs police seeking additional victims of sexual assault suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for additional victims related to an investigation into a sexual assault on a child.

CSPD says that on May 16, 2024, around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a sexual assault on a child in the 300 block of N. Tejon St. The suspect approached a juvenile victim from behind and made inappropriate contact. The suspect then fled the store on foot.

According to CSPD, the suspect was identified as 24-year-old Deangelo Terry. Detectives were familiar with Terry as he had previously been arrested for attempted sexual assault on a child in February of 2023.

On May 24, 2024, Crimes Against Children Unit detectives took Terry into custody without incident.

CSPD says this investigation is ongoing, and CSPD detectives are actively seeking additional information. This includes any potential unreported incidents where a light-skinned black male, approximately 6’2”, 155 pounds, with shaved hair, dark facial hair, and brown eyes, approached females, made unwanted advances, or exposed himself in and around the downtown area of Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.