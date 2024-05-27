Southern Coloradans remember their loved ones at Pikes Peak National Cemetery for Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Families and veterans alike came together on Monday at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery to honor our fallen front-line heroes from the military.

Monday morning's ceremony on the cemetery grounds brought upwards of 1,000 people, with cars lining up along the main road to get inside.

With a number of speakers and musical performances, the roughly one-hour ceremony took the time to recognize soldiers who were identified overseas this past year, decades after their deployment, or others who were buried at the cemetery this year and their accomplishments.

It helped to highlight the overarching message of what Memorial Day is about remembering all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, whether they died in the line of duty or later in life.

Dozens of families today, spent their afternoon at the foot of their loved ones' tombstones, some emotional, others there to pass on the legacy of the deceased to their children.

Families that talked with KRDO13 say that although the loss of their loved ones is still fresh in their minds, the holiday helps with their healing.

"It's nice to be in a state where they have such a huge honor for military, especially for the families that live in the same state. I know we are very grateful as a family to have Pikes Peak National Cemetery here so we can come and pay our respects," said Lindy Sapp, who came with her children to see her father who passed in 2021 from health effects he got from serving in Vietnam.

The cemetery says since its creation, they lay roughly 1,000 people to rest per year, adding that they're proud to represent El Paso County as a nationally recognized cemetery for military members.