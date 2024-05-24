Hundreds gather to place flags on graves of veterans buried at U.S. Air Force Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Around 300 people gathered at the U.S. Air Force Academy Cemetery Friday to honor the veterans buried there.

Volunteers placed 1,525 flags on the graves of veterans and took time to remember their sacrifice.

"Our son was in the Marines, my dad was in the Navy, my father-in-law was Army, and I just so appreciate all of the troops there supporting our country," said MaryJo Walker.

Walker arrived Friday out of a sense of personal duty. For her, placing the flags on the graves of veterans is a small act she can do as she remembers the sacrifice of the people buried in the cemetery.

"The simplest that I can give back to come, to be here, to be in support for them, to know that we appreciate and we care for what they gave up for us," said Walker.

David White, a veteran, says the turnout is a testament to what military service means to the community.

"The families of some of these people that are buried here, they can't be here today," said White. "But they can know that there are people that are remembering the ones that they've lost, their loved ones who have passed away."