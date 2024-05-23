Two deceased victims of triple-shooting at Colorado Springs apartment identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Last week, a shooting took place at an apartment complex on the east side of Colorado Springs that left two people dead and a third with serious injuries.

On the night of Thursday, May 16, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the Stone Canyon Apartments at 240 North Murray Blvd. and found three men with gunshot wounds. One man was dead at the scene and the other two were transported to a hospital. One of those two was declared dead at the hospital and the other one suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the department said.

According to CSPD, the El Paso County Coroner has identified the two deceased men as 19-year-old Ramon Ruacho and 21-year-old Elijah Espinoza. Their deaths are the 16th and 17th homicides in Colorado Springs this year.

CSPD said they are still looking for a suspect in this shooting but they believe this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.