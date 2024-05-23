The School Buzz: 2024 National Civics Bee State Champion

COLORADO, USA (KRDO13) -- A standout student from Buena Vista is being recognized for his knowledge in civics! He just won a major state competition, competing against students across Colorado.

Joseph Drexler is a student at Darren Patterson Christian Academy and this week, he's taking home the championship title for the 2024 National Civics Bee Colorado State Finals.

The National Civics Bee is an annual competition encouraging young American students to engage in their rights and duties as citizens. Joseph won first place for the State, but the fight to the top isn't quite over just yet!

National Civics Bee National Civics Bee

Joseph will join the best-of-the-best civics connoisseurs in Washington D.C. this November, to compete for the national title.

When asked about his son's prep for the State Bee, Josh Drexler, Joseph's Dad, said "His history teacher's use of the Socratic method and emphasis on debate, helped him develop speaking skills that came in handy during the Civics Bee."

Do you know someone who creates remarkable school buzz at your school? Email us: SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com.