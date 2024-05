PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) has arrested a man in a sexual assault on a child investigation.

PCSO says that forty-seven-year-old Lonnie Martin has been booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Martin faces charges of Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust, Sexual Assault on a Child, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Lonnie’s bond is $100,000.