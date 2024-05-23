Colorado Springs police rescue 8-year-old girl being held against her will

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), along with officers from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) rescued an 8-year-old girl who was being held against her will.

CSPD says that on May 22, just after 7 p.m. officers from Falcon Division Patrol Shift II were dispatched to a suicidal party call with reports of a possible hostage situation at the address of 1138 East Fillmore St. The Heady Hittaz Headshop.

According to CSPD, the caller reported that her boyfriend was actively holding their eight-year-old daughter inside the business against her will and that he had a handgun. The caller also said that her boyfriend had made threats of self-harm in the presence of her and the child.

Once officers arrived on the scene, a crisis entry team was formed that included officers from Falcon Patrol, K9 officers, and officers from UCCS.

CSPD says that after officers entered the building, the eight-year-old was safely removed and two adult males were detained without further incident. A black semi-auto handgun was later recovered from inside the business.

According to CSPD, Shane Allen Hill was arrested.