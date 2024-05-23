Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police rescue 8-year-old girl being held against her will

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), along with officers from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) rescued an 8-year-old girl who was being held against her will.

CSPD says that on May 22, just after 7 p.m. officers from Falcon Division Patrol Shift II were dispatched to a suicidal party call with reports of a possible hostage situation at the address of 1138 East Fillmore St. The Heady Hittaz Headshop.

According to CSPD, the caller reported that her boyfriend was actively holding their eight-year-old daughter inside the business against her will and that he had a handgun. The caller also said that her boyfriend had made threats of self-harm in the presence of her and the child.

Once officers arrived on the scene, a crisis entry team was formed that included officers from Falcon Patrol, K9 officers, and officers from UCCS.

CSPD says that after officers entered the building, the eight-year-old was safely removed and two adult males were detained without further incident. A black semi-auto handgun was later recovered from inside the business.

According to CSPD, Shane Allen Hill was arrested.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

