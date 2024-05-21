Veteran gets a new roof thanks toPikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Home Repair Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- An army veteran will get to sleep comfortably tonight with a new roof over his head. It's all thanks to a program that helps veterans get their roofs repaired.

Michael Stockwell is an army veteran and says he still can't believe he was chosen to get a new roof.

For the past 26 years, Stockwell has lived in the same house that was built in 1919. He knew it was time to get a new roof but it wasn't in his budget. That changed when he heard about the Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity Home Repair Program.

"I checked a couple of times and couldn't afford it at the time and then I saw Habitat for Humanity doing a house behind me and I started looking into it after that," said Stockwell.

Just Roofs and Gutters is a company based out of Colorado Springs. The owner Brian Friend is a Marine veteran who started his business 6 years ago. He said he's glad to help out another veteran because he knows how expensive it can be to replace a roof.

"The average roof in Colorado is $25,000 and this roof is not a $25,000 roof, but it's substantially expensive and we're very proud to be in a position now where we can do that," said Friend.

Friend said he's honored and grateful that he was chosen for this special project.

"To be able to help a fellow veteran is exciting. I love being able to do it and to be able to make his house beautiful again, it's gonna be great," said Friend.