Healthy Colorado: The rise of ‘Ozempic’ and other GLP-1 drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - About one in eight adults say they have taken a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic, according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Most adults reported that they took the drugs to treat a chronic condition like diabetes or heart disease. However, about 40 percent reported taking the drugs to lose weight, which is not an approved use for Ozempic.

In the video above, KRDO 13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma answers questions and provides additional information about the rise of these drugs.