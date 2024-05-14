Skip to Content
News

Healthy Colorado: The rise of ‘Ozempic’ and other GLP-1 drugs

MGN
By
New
today at 5:07 PM
Published 5:20 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - About one in eight adults say they have taken a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic, according to a new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Most adults reported that they took the drugs to treat a chronic condition like diabetes or heart disease. However, about 40 percent reported taking the drugs to lose weight, which is not an approved use for Ozempic.

In the video above, KRDO 13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma answers questions and provides additional information about the rise of these drugs.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content