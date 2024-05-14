23-year-old Colorado Springs man still missing after hiking Longs Peak in RMNP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A search is underway for a Colorado Springs man who didn't return after attempting to hike to the summit of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Search and rescue crews have been looking for 23-year-old Lucas Macaj since early Monday morning. He began his hike on Sunday.

Macaj loves the outdoors and is extremely curious and friends aren't surprised he took on this hike alone. Now many of his friends are hopeful rangers can find him soon.

So far, the only sign of Macaj is his car parked at the Longs Peak trailhead.

"It can take us multiple hours to get to the top of the incline and rescue someone and get them back down the incline," said Chris Valentine, with El Paso County Search and Rescue.

Valentine also urges hikers to take extra supplies before going up a summit.

"Have extra layers of clothing because it gets dark as the sun goes down and Colorado cools out quickly. As an afternoon thunderstorm comes in, it gets cold really quickly. Have some extra water and extra food with you as you're waiting those extra hours for us to get there and help you," Valentine said.

Rangers believe Macaj started the hike at around 1 p.m. on Sunday.

A friend heard from him later that afternoon with a message saying he made it to the summit of Longs Peak.

"So we tell folks, if you're lost in the wilderness, you know, call for help and then stay in one place so we can come directly to you and find you," said Valentine.

Macaj was last seen wearing a dark color shirt, brown pants, and a black backpack. He could also be wearing a beanie and gloves.

If you happen to see him or know of any additional details that could help the rescue teams you are asked to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Bureau Tip Line 888-653-0009, online form www.nps.gov/ISB or EMAIL nps_isb@nps.gov.