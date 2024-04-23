Victim identified from shooting near Garden of the Gods Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identity of the victim of a shooting that happened on Sinton Road, near Garden of the Gods Road, east of I-25.

CSPD says that officers responded just before midnight to a shots fired call in the 4200 block of Sinton Road. When officers arrived, they found a male with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 55-year-old Jason Bales from Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, this is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, CSPD has not taken anyone into custody. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident, including the development of potential suspect information.

This was the 13th homicide in the city of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were six homicides.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.