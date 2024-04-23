Arrest made in year-old Fountain homicide investigation

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has announced that a suspect has been arrested in the homicide investigation of Christian Cook.

FPD says that on April 9, 2023, a body was found on the railroad tracks in the area of Alegre Circle and Highway 85/87.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Christian Cook.

Today, FPD says that they have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the case. An arrest warrant was obtained for the charge of Second-Degree Murder and on April 22, 2024, FPD took the juvenile into custody and transported him to a juvenile detention center.

Anyone with information or who may be a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at (719) 382-6918. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.