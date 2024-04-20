Police arrest six people following overnight shooting near Galley and Babcock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police arrested six people, including four juveniles, following an overnight shooting near the 5300 block of Kingscote Drive.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers responded to the area just after midnight on April 20. Once on-scene, police found an adult man and juvenile male who had both been shot.

Police say detectives with the Strategic Investigations Unit took over the investigation. The unit had previous run-ins with several of the involved parties, which includes, "...known members of criminal organizations," according to police.

Colorado Springs Police say detectives served 31 search warrants which include social media, cell phone, body, and residential warrants. Police also discovered one of the guns used in the shooting was stolen by the grandson of an at-risk adult.

Police have identified the adults arrested as:

18-year-old, Trevor Rockafellow (02/03/2006)

21-year-old, Zuriel Alvarado-Sarmiento (02/04/2003)

Detectives obtained warrants for three juvenile males, one juvenile female, and two adult males. Their charges include a combination of: