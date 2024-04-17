Deadly police shooting near RV park on south side of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - There is a large police presence near an RV park on the south side of Pueblo.

The scene is on Lake Ave. near Fort's RV Park.

Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says that officers were responding to reports of animal cruelty. The suspect who was contacted had a warrant for his arrest and when officers tried to take him into custody the suspect produced a handgun. Officers then fired at the suspect who was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

PPD says that two officers are currently on administrative leave and the scene is being processed.

The incident is under investigation by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. No officers were injured according to PPD.

KRDO13 has a crew on the scene gathering information. This is a developing story.