PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a homicide that occurred on April 7 in the 1000 block of Elm Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds. PPD says that they then obtained a 1st Degree Murder warrant for Gabriel Joseph Santiago.

According to PPD, Santiago was taken into custody on April 16.