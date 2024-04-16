Skip to Content
‘Clear Your Warrant’ taking place at Pueblo Municipal Court

City of Pueblo
today at 2:31 PM
Published 2:37 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Municipal Court is hosting a "Clear Your Warrant" day on Thursday, April 18, 2024, from 9 a.m. til 2 p.m.

All active warrants are eligible for assistance and no one will be arrested for their warrants. However, only municipal warrants can be addressed.

The Pueblo Police Department says that people who attend can speak to a defense attorney, City prosecutor, or probation officer. Wrap-around services will be available with community partners like Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado, United Way of Pueblo County with the Financial Empowerment Center (FEC), and more.

KRDO News

