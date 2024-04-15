CSPD officers ruled justified in Aug. 2023 shooting of wanted fugitive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado's 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office (DA), which serves El Paso and Teller Counties, has completed its review of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Aug. 17, 2023, in Colorado Springs.

The shooting involved two Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers.

The DA found both officers justified in the shooting that left suspect Benjamin Annaboli, a wanted fugitive, dead.

RELATED: Colorado Springs Police release body cam footage of shooting that left wanted man dead

According to authorities, Annaboli was a fugitive who was wanted for a parole violation in Idaho, as well as for felony menacing with a weapon during an altercation with deputies in Jefferson County, Colorado. The U.S. Marshals Service tracked him to the Days Inn Hotel on Aeroplaza Dr. in Colorado Springs on the day of Aug. 17, 2023.

RELATED: ‘Violent’ felon wanted by US Marshals Service injured in shooting with Colorado Springs Police

The DA's office said Annaboli was under surveillance at the hotel and law enforcement set up containment around the property to keep him from escaping. While he was outside of the hotel, multiple officers approached in vehicles and announced their presence. Annaboli then grabbed two firearms from his vehicle and "brandished" one of them as he ran towards the north end of the hotel, where one of the involved CSPD offices was waiting with a K9 officer, the DA said.

When Annaboli saw the officer, he changed direction. The officer announced himself and said he would release the K9 before doing so. The K9 officer caught Annaboli and bit him on "his backside," the DA said. Annaboli then pointed one of his guns at the officer but also dropped the other gun. He then also pointed the gun at a second officer.

According to the DA's office, both officers then fired multiple rounds at Annaboli after first adjusting their positions to take safe shots with a clear backdrop. Annaboli was hit and rendered incapacitated. After the firearm was removed from his hand, officers began to provide medical aid, the DA said.

Despite attempts to resuscitate Annaboli, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DA's office said body-worn cameras from multiple officers involved in the incident, including one of the two officers who fired, were recording and collected as evidence. Drone footage and surveillance videos from the hotel were also collected as evidence.

According to the DA's office, two .45 caliber handguns were recovered from the scene and several live rounds were found on the ground where Annaboli fell. One of the handguns had a round chambered, the hammer cocked, and the safety off. Eight spent shell casings, five from one officer and three from the other, were also recovered from the scene.

In Annaboli's vehicle, officers also found rife-rated body armor, various ammunition, various types of drugs, drug paraphernalia, and packaging typically associated with drug distribution, the DA said. Amphetamine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl were also discovered in Annaboli's system by the county coroner.

The DA's office investigation concluded with the determination that both officers were justified in the use of deadly physical force.