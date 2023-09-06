Colorado Springs Police release body cam footage of shooting that left wanted man dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) released body-worn camera footage of an altercation between their officers and a wanted man.

On Aug. 17, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Colorado Department of Corrections reached out to CSPD asking for help in bringing in a wanted fugitive.

That day, police attempted to arrest 37-year-old Benjamin Annaboli, which triggered a chase that ended in his death.

When officers with CSPD's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) responded to the Days Inn on Aeroplaza Drive to make the arrest, Annaboli ran.

Drone footage shows Annaboli running toward the front doors of a hotel holding weapons. When police ask him to drop the gun, he doesn't.

A CSPD officer released a K9 on Annaboli, but police say he still didn't drop the gun.

In the video, officers are heard saying, "Police, you're under arrest! Police, you're under arrest! Stop! Police! He's running. Gun in hand, gun in hand! Stop, police! Drop the gun, drop the gun right now."

Immediately after, you can hear shots ring out. According to CSPD, two officers fired their weapons.

The video shows officers surrounding Annaboli and starting to cut off pieces of his clothing to provide medical care, but he later died in the hospital from his injuries.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation as is required by Colorado law.

Once the Sheriff's Office finishes investigating, they will turn over all evidence and information to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office.

The DA's Office will then determine whether the officers' use of force was lawful.

To watch the body-cam footage released by police, click here. Warning: The footage is graphic and unedited and depicts graphic images of a shooting.