Warm & Sunny weather sticks around

TODAY: Partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as a decent stretch of mostly dry and warm weather begins. We do have heightened fire danger across the San Luis Valley and southeastern plains with winds gusting up to 30 MPH. It's a mild evening ahead with temperatures still in the 50s in Colorado Springs by 10:00 p.m. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

TOMORROW: It's almost a rinse and repeat day but with slightly warmer temperatures in the 70s and even 80s across portions of the plains. Fire danger continues.

EXTENDED: Our next weak cold front pushes through later this week bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for a few showers starting Wednesday evening. We dry out and warm back up for the weekend!