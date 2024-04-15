CSPD lists 7-year-old as homicide victim in murder/ suicide investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that a 7-year-old and a 48-year-old are the victims of a murder/ suicide investigation stemming from a shooting on Friday, April 12.

CSPD says that at approximately 5:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 3100 block of Lange Terrace. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male and a juvenile deceased from gunshot wounds.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased and identified them as 48-year-old Christopher Rael from Colorado Springs and an unnamed seven-year-old. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, CSPD is investigating this as a homicide and a suicide. Rael’s death is being investigated as a suicide. The seven-year-old is the victim of the homicide.

CSPD says that due to the age of the juvenile victim, the identity will not be released. The victim and Christopher Rael were known to each other.

This was the tenth homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were six homicides.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.