Skip to Content
News

Victim sustains “severe stab wounds” in Colorado Springs, police investigating

MGN
By
Published 4:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a reported stabbing near the 4500 block of London Lane just before 1 a.m. on April 14.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers located a victim with, "several severe stab wounds" when they arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Officers have not released the condition of the victim at this time.

Officers located the suspect, 36-year-old Andres Luna-Porras, in the area and police say they were taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content