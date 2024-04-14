Victim sustains “severe stab wounds” in Colorado Springs, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a reported stabbing near the 4500 block of London Lane just before 1 a.m. on April 14.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers located a victim with, "several severe stab wounds" when they arrived on scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Officers have not released the condition of the victim at this time.

Officers located the suspect, 36-year-old Andres Luna-Porras, in the area and police say they were taken into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.