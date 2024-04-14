Colorado Springs Police investigate shooting between two groups in a neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Inverness Drive just before 6:30 p.m. on April 13 following reports of a shooting.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers discovered there were two groups of people who exchanged gunshots in the neighborhood. Police say the groups were shooting at one another and that this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

No arrests have been made in relation to this shooting.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.