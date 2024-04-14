BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway after man stabbed in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a homicide investigation is underway in a southeast Colorado Springs neighborhood following reports of a stabbing.

Details are limited at this hour. CSPD says they responded a stabbing call for service in the 3600 block of Dundee Place. Responding officers attempted life saving measures on an adult male, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

The CSPD Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. It's unclear if any arrests have been made, but CSPD says "all parties are accounted for."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.