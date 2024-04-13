Police warn residents of potential predator in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police received a call for service regarding a "stranger danger" incident near Issaqua Drive and Sonesta Drive just before 8 p.m. on April 12.

According to police, a middle-school student was approached by a stranger who was driving a white car, possibly a van. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, between five-foot-six and five-foot-seven, in his late 40's, with a short gray and black beard. Police say the suspect was wearing a black shirt and dark blue jeans.

Police say the middle-school student was able to get away and ran home to report the incident. No contact was made with the suspect and police continue to investigate the incident.

If you think you know anything about the individual described above, please contact Colorado Springs Police at (719) 444-7000.