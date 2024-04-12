UCCS shooting suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -The man accused of the deadly dorm room shooting at UCCS is incompetent to stand trial, according to state psychologists.

The prosecution is asking for a second competency evaluation to be completed.

Last month the defense team for Nicholas Jordan, the suspected shooter, requested a competency exam for their client. They said that he didn't have the ability to help them in his own defense.

If Jordan is deemed incompetent to stand trial then he may never face the consequences for the crimes they accuse him of committing.

For now, Jordan will stay in the custody of the state hospital, until the next appropriate steps in his case can be determined.