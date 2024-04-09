Fort Carson recognizes work of volunteers with annual award ceremony

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) - Behind every strong army lies a rock-solid support system.

Tuesday at the Mountain Post, Fort Carson recognized recognized volunteers in a big way.

During the annual award ceremony, 555 volunteers were recognized for their contributions in places like the Evans Army Community Hospital, Army Community Service, and the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.

"What they do that's 'above and beyond' is they -- after work - they take time out of their busy schedule to make us the best hometown in the army. They come in on weekends, they come in on nights; all different times to basically show us that they want to be a part and to make these events better," said Cynthia Brisby, Army Volunteer Corps Manager.

According to the Army's estimates, volunteers on post provide nearly 60,000 man-hours per year.