One dead, one seriously injured after crash in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a crash that occurred on April 1 at Highway 50 Bypass at Norwood Avenue.

PPD says that two vehicles collided. The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger of one of the vehicles sustained serious injuries. The victim who sustained life-threatening injuries was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

According to PPD, the suspected driver was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital. Pueblo Police traffic unit and crime scene investigations units are investigating this death. The investigation is still ongoing. There is no arrest currently. Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in this crash.

The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the victim. This is the 6th traffic fatality in the City of Pueblo for 2024.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Corporal Chris Timme at (719) 553-2453. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.