New music venue ‘Sunset Amphitheater’ on track to open in August despite snow delays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Sunset Amphitheater in Colorado Springs is one step closer to opening day.

According to a Sunset Amphitheater spokesperson, construction is right on track with where they need to be.

If people are driving on the north side of the Top Golf building they will be able to see the roof of the amphitheater along with what will soon be the berm area, and the third floor seating. Since KRDO13's last update Sunset Amphitheater has a few new features including a roof, a potential stage, and fire pit areas.

"It's real exciting. I mean, we put some blood, sweat and tears into this project and the community is really rallied around it," said Chole Hoeft, with Notes-Live.

Hoeft added that even with the recent snow days construction remains on track with opening day still scheduled for August 9.

Hoeft said construction crews are now gearing their focus towards the luxury fire pit suites. This is where customers will be able to enjoy the performances from an indoor heated loft.

"Our luxury fire pit suites that are owned by families and corporations here in colorado springs. And those are port and they're awesome. So if you have a chance to peek at those, I definitely recommend it," said Hoeft.

After that, crews will start building the partition that separates the third floor seating and the berm. Which is one of the many unique sections of the theater as not many outdoor concert venues in Colorado have this.

"As you know, the amphitheater styles and the different sports arenas that you guys have seen over the years, those have elevated an experience, but the amphitheater outdoor experience has not elevated. So that was our goal here," said Hoeft.

Hoeft mentioned that the recent feedback from the community has been outstanding. Adding that once they opened up their ticket sales for the public they sold out within the first couple of minutes.

"Even this morning we announced Foreigner, which is a huge show coming here to the to the Pikes Peak region," said Hoeft.

Other big names that will presented at Sunset Amphitheater are One Republic, The Beach Boys, Primus and Jim Gaffigan along with other artist.

Leaders from Sunset Amphitheater are also hoping to add more parking. However, that requires more conversations with the city which are still ongoing.

To see the full summer line-up, click here.