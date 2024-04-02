Colorado Springs police identify victim in March homicide near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of a homicide that occurred on March 30, 2024, at the Luxe Daiquiri Louge. This is on Galley Rd., near the Citadel Mall.

CSPD says that after midnight officers responded to the Luxe Daiquiri Louge. Initial reports stated that an unknown number of people were shooting at each other.

According to CSPD, two victims who were shot during this incident were taken to a local hospital by other people at the lounge. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries. A third victim of the shooting was also later discovered at the hospital.

On Monday, April 1, 2024, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased victim and identified him as 22-year-old Jahiddi Williams from Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death, this is being investigated as a homicide.

At this time, CSPD has not taken anyone into custody regarding this shooting. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident, including the development of potential suspect information.

This is the ninth homicide in the City of Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were five homicides.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.