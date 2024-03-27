Skip to Content
Local Jersey Mike’s donate to charity that helps children of fallen military for annual ‘Day of Giving’

today at 6:27 PM
Published 6:44 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday was Jersey Mike's annual 'Day of Giving.'

100 percent of the revenue the sandwich shops brought in for the event Wednesday will be donated to the Angels of America's Fallen, a Colorado Springs charity that works with children of fallen military members.

The organization works with the children, mentors them, and makes sure they have the support they need to lead healthy, happy lives.

Jersey Mike's has been a long-time partner of Angels of America's Fallen and Wednesday marked its 14th annual 'Day of Giving.' Last year, Jersey Mike's raised a whopping $21 million for the organization.

