Dog escaped from Colorado Springs house fire, reunited with family thanks to microchip

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is sharing the story of a dog that ran away after a house fire and was reunited with her family thanks to a microchip.

HSPPR says that while on the way to another call, Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) Officer Ridley observed a seemingly lost dog lying on the roadside. Two people were already trying to catch the lost pup when Officer Ridley pulled over to help.

According to HSPPR, the dog seemed exhausted, heavily panting and not wanting to move. With the help of the two good samaritans, Officer Ridley was able to leash the tired pup and load her into the ALE truck.

Once she was safe, Officer Ridley scanned the stray dog for a microchip and found her name was Nola, and she was adopted from HSPPR in 2020. He gave Nola's family a call and sadly learned that she escaped from a house fire.

HSPPR said that Nola had gotten out and ran nearly four and a half miles away from home. Officer Ridley reassured the family that she was safe and unharmed and that he would bring her to them.

In a tough situation, HSPPR added that they are happy they could reunite Nola with her family.

To learn more about licensing and microchipping your pet, click here.