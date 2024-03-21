US Marshals arrest fugitive hiding in Fountain hotel ceiling

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - The US Marshals confirm that they arrested a suspect at the Holiday Inn in Fountain.

The Marshals say that they evacuated the 4th floor of the hotel after the suspect climbed into the ceiling that spanned the whole floor. Officers were concerned that the suspect could have dropped into another room and take a hostage or escape.

Officials say that the suspect was arrested on outstanding warrants, one for aggravated vehicle theft and two counts of escape. The US Marshals say that the Colorado Department of Correction issued the warrants related to escape. It is unclear at this time if the counts of escape are related to an escape from a facility or are parole-related.

According to the US Marshalls, the Fountain Police Department is a part of the Violent Offender Task Force. Agencies involved in the Violent Offender Task Force often request assistance from Marshalls in apprehending offenders who are deemed to be "Violent Offenders." However, agencies that are not part of the Violent Offender Task Force can also request US Marshall assistance.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they also responded to the scene with a K9 unit.