Sports Extra: Kaidan Mbereko and Zaccharya Wisdom

Colorado College is in the midst of its best season in almost two decades. Two of the biggest reasons for CC's success are goalie Kaidan Mbereko and forward Zaccharya Wisdom. Not only have they helped CC to their best season in recent memory, but they're helping pave the way for a new generation of hockey players.

He is one of the best goalies in the nation, and an Aspen native. Mbereko has 3 straight NCHC goaltender of the month awards, and is also the national goaltender of the month.

Wisdom is Canadian, which means hockey is in his DNA. He’s been a nightmare for opposing defenders.

Together they’ve helped change the culture, and turn Colorado College into a national power.

Both players are living a dream. Wisdom’s brother, Zayde, plays in the AHL for Lehigh Valley… and Zaccharya has already proved himself to pro scouts, getting drafted by the Seattle Kraken.

Mbereko will certainly get drafted at some point.



It’s a dream they realized when they were both about 15. And statistically, they're two of the few players of color playing hockey. An internal diversity report from the NHL in 2022 revealed that 84% of the league’s workforce was white, with fewer than 10% of players representing communities of color.

But together, Mbereko and Wisom are hoping their play, and the team’s success, will grow the game for minority communities.