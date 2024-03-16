Skip to Content
Colorado College loses game 2, sets up game 3 finale

Published 11:02 PM

A night after coughing up a 3-0 lead, Omaha bounced back for a 3-1 win over Colorado College in game 2 of the NCHC first round series. The series is tied at 1, setting up a winner-take-all game 3 on Sunday night.

Chase Foley scored the Tigers lone goal in the second period to even the score at 1.

CC seemed to take the lead later in the second period, but officials waved off a goal by Tommy Middleton.

A trip to the NCHC semifinal, and perhaps a spot in the NCAA tournament is on the line in game 3. Colorado College is ranked 13th in the college hockey pairwise after the game 2 loss.

For a recap of game 1, click here.

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

