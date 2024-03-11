Skip to Content
Pueblo police asking for help identifying suspects from December robbery

PPD
By
today at 9:52 AM
Published 10:01 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects of an armed robbery that happened on Dec. 7, 2023.

PPD says that a 2016 Subaru WRX was taken during an armed robbery by 3 suspects.

The video provided by PPD below shows the stolen vehicle to include two women

PPD believes that these two women are dressed alike and swapping a blue and white jacket. It appears one of the unidentified women utilizes a cane.

Anyone who knows anything about the robbery is encouraged to contact Detective J. Medina (719-320-6006). If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719-542-7867).

Below are pictures of the suspects from PPD.

PPD
PPD
Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

