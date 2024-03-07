Pueblo West man sentenced to 5 years probation for shooting juvenile on ATV

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Thursday that a man who was charged with second-degree assault for shooting a juvenile who was riding an ATV in Pueblo West has been sentenced to five years of probation.

The PCSO said detectives investigated the incident and determined that 62-year-old John Kosovich was responsible for the shooting that occurred on June 18, 2023.

According to PCSO, the juvenile victim was riding an ATV on an easement property near Plattlevill Blvd. and Littleton Dr. in Pueblo West when they were shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to a Denver hospital for treatment. The victim is alive but still recovering from the injuries.

Kosovich was charged with second-degree assault and felony menacing. He was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 25.