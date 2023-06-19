Juvenile shot in the chest while riding ATV in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in gathering information on a shooting involving juveniles.

On Sunday, June 18, the sheriff's office said juveniles were riding ATVs in Pueblo West on Platteville Blvd., just north of Littleton Dr. That's when one of the juveniles was shot in the chest.

The PCSO said the juvenile was taken by helicopter to a Denver hospital. The age of the victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the PCSO Communications Center at 719-583-6250 or Crimestoppers at 719-542-7867 or go online here. Reference 17908.