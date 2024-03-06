Skip to Content
Owner of Penrose funeral home misses sobriety monitoring, cause hearing scheduled

today at 3:24 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One of the owners of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found improperly stored failed to appear for monitoring that is part of her release conditions.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office confirmed that Carie Hallford failed to appear today, March 6, for required sobriety monitoring.

Carie will now have to appear in court on March 14, to show cause for her failure to appear.

That hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

