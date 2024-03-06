Colorado College focused entering stretch run

Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko has been named the national goaltender of the month. This is on top of him winning the NCHC goaltender of the month award for three straight months. He's the first CC player to earn a national monthly award since Chris Wilkie in 2020.

Mbereko is a big reason for CC's success this year, and they'll be leaning on him again as they hit the final weekend of the regular season. The tigers face Denver this weekend in a home and home finale as they wrap up the Gold Pan Series. DU is always a big series, but coach Kris Mayotte wants the team focused on the bigger picture.



"We have a great opportunity to do something that this team has set out to do since the beginning, since... early September," Mayotte said. "That takes enough energy, but that'll be our focus."

With at least one win, CC will clinch home ice in the conference tournament. While it looks like it would also put them in a great spot for the NCAA tournament, Mayotte knows they can’t take anything for granted.

"One win would put us in a good spot, but we would still have work to do. Part of it is dependent on what other teams we're on the bubble with; what they do. In that 10 to 15 range, there's still a ton of volatility. Our focus will be making sure we play to our potential Friday night."