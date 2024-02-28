Pueblo County couple charged with mistreating over 20 animals

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A Pueblo County couple, Elizabeth Barns-Mcdaniel and her husband Justin Latka, are being charged with 23 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Barns-Mcdaniel is facing an additional count of aggravated cruelty to animals, a felony charge.

The pair is accused of mistreating horses dogs and various other animals at a home in Pueblo West.

Animal Law Enforcement started investigating what was going on at a property in Pueblo West in June of last year.

Animal Law Enforcement tells KRDO13 that the owners kept their pets in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The pair was charged earlier this month.

Photos obtained by Animal Law Enforcement show malnourished horses. Investigators in this case say the animals were starved.

In particular, a horse named Rocky had to be euthanized due to such poor treatment.

The Animal Law Enforcement lieutenant investigating this case said seeing these animals kept in such poor condition pulled at their heartstrings.

"They weren't being fed enough to maintain a healthy state. They weren't being provided with veterinary care for injuries and illnesses that were presented," said Stephanie Garcia, Animal Law Enforcement lieutenant.

The good news is most of the animals are doing well now. Animal law enforcement said they're gaining the proper weight and are being treated for their injuries.

The couple is due back in court next month.