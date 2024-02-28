The Colorado College hockey team is getting ready for the stretch run

The Colorado College hockey team is currently 15th in the Pairwise, and on the edge of the NCAA tournament.

The Tigers were on a roll but last weekend they went winless against Nebraska-Omaha. The Tigers plan to wipe the slate clean and if there's one thing C.C. has shown this year, resilience, "We've talked a lot about how we've handled adversity in the positive ways, you know, throughout games and stuck with it. We've liked our toughness and our resiliency. Just another opportunity to prove it," Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte. Tigers defenseman Jack Millar adds, "I think we're doing the best we can to try to ignore it, and not let the noise or pressure from the outside to dictate how we play."

There's only four games left in the regular season. The Tigers can clinch a spot in the NCAA tournament by wither earning an at large bid, or winning the conference tournament. They can't leave anything to chance, so the mindset is the same, take care of business on the ice and the rest will take care of itself,

"You can't put more pressure on on these games than there already is. It's an NCAA game against Minnesota, Duluth that that's enough," says Mayotte. Millar says, "Nothing's ever guaranteed. You never know what's gonna happen."

Maybe they can do something special like playoff beards or perhaps, lucky underwear, "I don't have lucky underwear. Sometimes you choose the coloring... You know, dependent on opponent. But I don't have lucky or unlucky," Mayotte.