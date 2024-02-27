Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police investigating after shots were heard near apartment complex on east side

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSDP) is responding to an apartment complex near N. Academy and Palmer Park on E. La Salle after shots were heard in the area.

CSPD says that a vehicle was hit with gunfire. Police believe that the suspect fled the area and they are searching for them.

This is a developing story and some roads may be closed in the area while police investigate.

