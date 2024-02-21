Viral motorcyclist accused of 20-minute Colorado Springs to Denver ride in El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - A motorcyclist, accused of driving from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes and recording it, was arrested by the Denton County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) in Texas earlier this month.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, which serves El Paso and Teller Counties, said Dietzmann would be extradited to El Paso County to face the following charges:

Menacing, C.R.S. 18-3-206, Misdemeanor 1

Engaged in Speed Contest, C.R.S. 42-4-1105(1), Traffic 1

Reckless Endangerment, C.R.S. 18-3-208, Misdemeanor 2

Reckless Driving, C.R.S. 42-4-1401, Traffic 2

Speeding 40/More over limit, C.R.S. 42-4-1101(1), Traffic 2

Engaged in Exhibition of Speed, C.R.S. 42-4-1105(2), Traffic 2

Vehicle had no Number Plates Attached, C.R.S. 42-3-202(1)(a), Traffic Class B

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirms that Dietzmann is now at the El Paso County Jail after arriving earlier today.