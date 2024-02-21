United Way to host free tax filing in towns of Fountain, Peyton

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is providing Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) services to individuals and families in the Falcon/Peyton area for one day only.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on February 24, 2024, VITA volunteers will be at High Prairie Library at 7035 Meridian Road in Peyton, Colorado to help people who make below $64,000 file their taxes for free.

Appointments are now available for the assistance program and will be granted on a first-come basis until the spots are full. Interested people should call 211 for an appointment.

Regular clinics are being held in Colorado Springs through the end of the tax season. Call 211 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to make an appointment at one of the six locations.

According to Amy Gillentine of AdPro, on average, refunds processed through VITA are returned in just 10-14 days, eliminating the need for the high fees associated with many instant refund programs.