‘Bringing respect back’: State lawmakers bring forth bills to bolster funeral home regulation

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - As Colorado sits under a national spotlight due to its lax funeral home regulations, state lawmakers are saying enough is enough, introducing two pieces of legislation to bring about change.

In light of multiple funeral home scandals in the last several years, Republican Representative Matthew Soper from Mesa and Delta counties has been at the forefront of bringing changes to Colorado's treatment of the dead.

Soper says a bill was unanimously approved for drafting on Wednesday, which gathers 11 recommendations made in a sunset report that was done on the State's Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), which oversees the funeral home industry, and turns it into a law.

It recommends that DORA be able to carry out inspections or investigations of funeral homes, outside of normal business hours, so that they can respect the services or appointments of those residents who are using the funeral home.

It would also enable DORA to continue investigating a business, even if they close down or lose their business license, which Soper explains would have greatly helped in preventing the improper storage of 190 bodies at the Return to Nature funeral home in Penrose, as well as a Denver funeral home owner who was found to have dozens of cremains stored at his house.

"It allows the state to come in and essentially, not only investigate, but then have the power to be able to take custody of the bodies, to be able to start an investigation." said Soper about the recommendations.

Joining Soper in sponsoring that legislation, is Democratic Representative Brianna Titone from Jefferson county, Democratic Senator Dylan Roberts from the Western Slope, and Republican Senator Bob Gardner from El Paso and Teller counties.

"Our bills this year are really about restoring faith within the Colorado funeral industry, and the entire nation is watching." explained Soper, who says nearly all four corners of the state are being represented in the legislation, and has seen lots of support from the public.

Soper says that next week there will be a national funeral industry conference on the east coast, and he has been in contact with several lawmakers from other states who all say that the spotlight is on Colorado, to see what happens during the legislative session.

"What's being talked about around the nation is that we are the worst example of what can happen in the funeral industry. And right now, we're trying to do better as a state." said Soper.

Soper explains that the challenges lawmakers face, stem from large funeral home entities that do not want regulations to come into the picture. He says that those businesses or corporations prefer the lack of licensure that is needed from funeral homes in Colorado, and the cheap labor that comes from it, as well as the lack of penalties that are given.

"I don't believe all the focus should be put on saving a few dollars at the expense of grieving families." says Soper.

The Representative said he and those same three other sponsors are introducing another bill next week that would be a historic one: making Colorado join the rest of the nation in requiring a license to be a funeral home director.