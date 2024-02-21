Skip to Content
Sheriffs Roybal, Mikesell form coalition in favor of reversing previous ICE bills

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Earlier this month, Sheriff Joseph Roybal of El Paso County alongside Sheriff Jason Mikesell of Teller County formed a coalition of Sheriffs across the state of Colorado in support of HB 24-1128.

HB 24-1128 is legislation aimed at reversing previously passed bills, HB 19-1124 and HB 23-1100. These bills prevent Colorado law enforcement agencies, like the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, from working with federal partners, like ICE (U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement), to collaborate efforts to arrest, detain, and deport undocumented residents.

HB 19-1124

-Prohibits Colorado LEAs from arresting or detaining an individual based on a civil immigration detainer request from ICE or any other requesting agency. 

HB 23-1100

-Prohibits local government entities from entering into agreements for the detention of individuals in an immigration detention facility owned/operated by a private entity;

-Prohibits local government entities from selling any property for the purpose of establishing in an immigration detention facility owned/operated by a private entity;

-Prohibits local government entities from entering into agreements to house or detain individuals for federal immigration purposes;

-Requires local government entities to terminate any existing agreements for the purpose of housing or detaining individuals for federal immigration purposes.

Current endorsements for HB 24-1128 include:

  • El Paso County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Joseph Roybal
  • Teller County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Jason Mikesell 
  • Prowers County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Sam Zordel
  • Douglas County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Darrin Weekly
  • Bent County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Jake Six 
  • Fremont County Sheriff’s Office- Allen Cooper 
  • Moffat County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff KC Hume
  • Garfield County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Lou Vallario 
  • Weld County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Steve Reams 
  • Mesa County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Todd Rowell 
  • Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office- Sheriff Mike Le Roux 
  • FAIR- Federation for American Immigration Reform 
  • El Paso County Board of County Commissioners- Chair Cami Bremer, Vice Chair Carrie Geitner, Longinos Gonzalez, Holly Willams, and Stan VanderWerf 
  • Teller County Board of County Commissioners- Chair Bob Campbell, Dan Williams, and Erik Stone

"On Thursday, we plan to make our voices heard and stand up for the autonomy local governments should, by law, uphold."

Sheriff Roybal and Sheriff Mikesell

Contact information for members of the State, Civic, Military, & Veterans Affairs Committee is listed below:


HB 24-1128 is scheduled to be heard in committee on Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, upon adjournment.

