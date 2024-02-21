Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for non-violent escapee

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is searching for 29-year-old Alexander Reighart.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Reighart escaped out of the back of a patrol car while in handcuffs after being detained for outstanding felony warrants, which includes financial crimes and drug violations.

Reighart was detained near Highway 85 and Town Center Drive around 9:15 p.m. on February 21, 2024.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies searched extensively for Reighart following his escape, but were unable to successfully locate him in the hours that followed.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Reighart is not believed to be a threat to the community. He is described as 5'10", 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing green pants, a green jacket, and a light-gray hoodie. Anyone with knowledge about Reighart's current whereabouts should call 911.