UCCS shooting suspect makes first appearance before judge; cash-only bond raised to $5 million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In a virtual hearing on Tuesday afternoon, the suspect arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two people on the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus (UCCS) had his bond raised from $1 million to $5 million cash only.

Nicholas Jordan was taken into custody by Colorado Springs Police detectives for a warrant that includes two counts of first degree murder, after police allege he shot and killed 24-year-old Samual Knopp, his roommate, and 26-year-old Celie Montgomery on the morning of February 16th in the Crestone residential building on campus.

The 25-year-old Jordan, from Detroit Michigan and a current student at UCCS was arrested in a vehicle in the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East in Colorado Springs. Prosecutors on Tuesday also alleged that a firearm was found in that vehicle as well, and that it indicated Jordan was a flight risk.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez reflected on that arrest Tuesday morning to KRDO News Radio.

"I'm very, very proud, not only, again, of the investigative efforts, but also the different teams that were out there that got him in custody." explained Vasquez.

The judge agreed with the prosecution's arguments, including that Jordan was still a risk to his UCCS peers, and elected to raise his bond four million dollars, until his next court appearance.

Jordan will appear in-person at the El Paso County courthouse on Friday, February 23, at 8:30 a.m.

There, his official charges will be filed and read to him, and his his bond will be re-addressed by a new judge.

That judge will also determine whether the arrest affidavit for the alleged shooter will be unsealed, revealing details about detectives investigative efforts that lead to Jordan's arrest.