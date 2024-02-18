Colorado Springs Police release identities of victims in double homicide at UCCS
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the names of the two people killed on the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus Friday morning.
CSPD says El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased female and male who were found dead inside a dormitory located on the campus. The female was identified as 26-year-old Celie (See-Lee) Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado. The male was identified as 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado.
CSPD says their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police say Samual Knopp was a currently a registered student at UCCS, while Celie Montgomery was not currently a registered student at UCCS.
After releasing the victim's identities, CSPD issued the following statement on their ongoing investigation:
Since the beginning of this investigation, the primary focus has been on the victims of this tragic incident and pursuing justice for them and their families. This remains an active investigation, which includes detectives continuing to develop additional investigative leads and suspect information. Given this case's active and fluid nature, additional information about those leads and any potential suspect details will not be released at this time. Investigative efforts so far continue to indicate this is an isolated incident between parties that were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university.
Detectives continue working around the clock, and we have intentionally restricted the amount of information made available to the public during the initial 48 hours of this investigation. Having said that, we have maintained ongoing communication with the families of the victims and collaborated closely with the UCCS Police Department to ensure that plans remain in place for safeguarding the campus community.
While acknowledging the difficulty of the situation and the withholding of information in the initial stages of the investigation, we owe it to the victims and their families to deliver accountability and justice for this horrific act. The families are asking for privacy at this difficult time so they can mourn the loss of their loved ones, and we ask that you not contact them.-- Ira Cronin, CSPD Public Relations Manager