Colorado Springs Police release identities of victims in double homicide at UCCS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the names of the two people killed on the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs campus Friday morning.

CSPD says El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased female and male who were found dead inside a dormitory located on the campus. The female was identified as 26-year-old Celie (See-Lee) Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado. The male was identified as 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado.

CSPD says their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Police say Samual Knopp was a currently a registered student at UCCS, while Celie Montgomery was not currently a registered student at UCCS.

After releasing the victim's identities, CSPD issued the following statement on their ongoing investigation: