CSPD: Suspect identified and arrested in connection with UCCS homicides

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has reported that a suspect, identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Jordan of Detroit, Michigan, has been arrested in connection with the two homicides last Friday at UCCS.

CSPD arrested Jordan without incident in the 4900 block of Cliff Point Circle East in Colorado Springs just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 19.

According to UCCS, Jordan is a current student at the university.

CSPD said their investigative efforts continue to indicate this was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students at the university.

According to CSPD, two people were found dead in a dorm room on the UCCS campus last Friday morning, Feb. 16.

The deceased individuals have been identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery of Pueblo, Colorado, and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp of Parker, Colorado. Samuel Knopp was currently registered as a student at UCCS. Celie Montgomery was not, according to CSPD.

CSPD said UCCS police gained access to the dorm room around 6 a.m. and found the deceased individuals, each with at least one gunshot wound. CSPD responded a short time later and assumed responsibility for the investigation. While the El Paso County Coroner will determine the official cause of death, CSPD said they are investigating the deaths as a homicide and this continues to be an active investigation.

There were initial reports of an active shooter on campus Friday morning, but UCCS police quickly reported that that was not the case. Areas of campus were locked down but the lockdowns were lifted later Friday.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED REPORTING:

Colorado Springs Police release identities of victims in double homicide at UCCS

University of Colorado Colorado Springs quiet Saturday after two people found dead on campus

Two found dead in dorm room on UCCS campus